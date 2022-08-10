How to Watch Patton Kizzire at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 29, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Patton Kizzire hits his tee shot on the par 3 ninth hole during the second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Patton Kizzire finished 31st in the FedEx St. Jude Championship in 2018, shooting a E on the par-70 course. His sights are set higher August 11-14 at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee.

How to Watch Patton Kizzire at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Date: August 11-14, 2022

August 11-14, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Course: TPC Southwind

Live Stream on fuboTV:

Kizzire's Statistics

Kizzire has finished below par five times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 10 rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Kizzire has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

He didn't survive the cut the last time he competed at TPC Southwind (2017).

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings August 4- 7 Wyndham Championship MC E $0 July 28-31 Rocket Mortgage Classic 74 -2 $16,548 July 21-24 3M Open 38 -3 $31,125 July 7-10 Barbasol Championship MC -4 $0 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 16 -12 $97,803

