How to Watch Patton Kizzire at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Patton Kizzire finished 31st in the FedEx St. Jude Championship in 2018, shooting a E on the par-70 course. His sights are set higher August 11-14 at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee.
- Date: August 11-14, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Course: TPC Southwind
Kizzire's Statistics
- Kizzire has finished below par five times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Kizzire has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
- He didn't survive the cut the last time he competed at TPC Southwind (2017).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
August 4- 7
Wyndham Championship
MC
E
$0
July 28-31
Rocket Mortgage Classic
74
-2
$16,548
July 21-24
3M Open
38
-3
$31,125
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
MC
-4
$0
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
16
-12
$97,803
How To Watch
August
10
2022
FedEx St. Jude Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
