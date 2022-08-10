How to Watch Peter Malnati at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Peter Malnati hits the links August 11-14 in the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship at Sedgefield Country Club after a 27th-place finish in the Wyndham Championship in the last competition he appeared in.
How to Watch Peter Malnati at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- Date: August 11-14, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Course: TPC Southwind
Malnati's Statistics
- Malnati has qualified for the weekend five times in a row and will look to continue his streak this week.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Malnati has finished below par 10 times, while also carding six rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 12 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Malnati has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.
- In 2018, Malnati's last time competing at TPC Southwind, he placed 30th in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
August 4- 7
Wyndham Championship
27
-8
$47,937
July 28-31
Rocket Mortgage Classic
73
-4
$16,716
July 21-24
3M Open
11
-8
$160,875
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
30
-10
$39,082
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
64
E
$18,011
How To Watch
August
10
2022
FedEx St. Jude Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
