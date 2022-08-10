How to Watch Peter Malnati at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Aug 5, 2022; Greensboro, North Carolina, USA; Peter Malnati watches his tee shot off the 10th tee during the second round of the Wyndham Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports

Peter Malnati hits the links August 11-14 in the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship at Sedgefield Country Club after a 27th-place finish in the Wyndham Championship in the last competition he appeared in.

How to Watch Peter Malnati at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Date: August 11-14, 2022

August 11-14, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Course: TPC Southwind

Malnati's Statistics

Malnati has qualified for the weekend five times in a row and will look to continue his streak this week.

Over his last 12 rounds, Malnati has finished below par 10 times, while also carding six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 12 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.

Over his last 12 rounds, Malnati has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.

In 2018, Malnati's last time competing at TPC Southwind, he placed 30th in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings August 4- 7 Wyndham Championship 27 -8 $47,937 July 28-31 Rocket Mortgage Classic 73 -4 $16,716 July 21-24 3M Open 11 -8 $160,875 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 30 -10 $39,082 June 23-26 Travelers Championship 64 E $18,011

