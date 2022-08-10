How to Watch Rickie Fowler at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 29, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Rickie Fowler hits his tee shot on the par 3 ninth hole during the second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

When he hits the links August 11-14, Rickie Fowler will look to improve upon his last performance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. In 2020, he shot -7 and placed 15th at Sedgefield Country Club.

How to Watch Rickie Fowler at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Date: August 11-14, 2022

August 11-14, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Course: TPC Southwind

Fowler's Statistics

Fowler has finished below par four times and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Fowler has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in four of his last eight rounds.

The last time Fowler golfed this course (2020), he placed 15th.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings August 4- 7 Wyndham Championship MC E $0 July 28-31 Rocket Mortgage Classic MC +3 $0 July 21-24 3M Open 38 -3 $31,125 July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open 47 +4 $27,711 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC +3 $0

