How to Watch Rickie Fowler at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
When he hits the links August 11-14, Rickie Fowler will look to improve upon his last performance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. In 2020, he shot -7 and placed 15th at Sedgefield Country Club.
How to Watch Rickie Fowler at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- Date: August 11-14, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Course: TPC Southwind
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Fowler's Statistics
- Fowler has finished below par four times and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Fowler has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in four of his last eight rounds.
- The last time Fowler golfed this course (2020), he placed 15th.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
August 4- 7
Wyndham Championship
MC
E
$0
July 28-31
Rocket Mortgage Classic
MC
+3
$0
July 21-24
3M Open
38
-3
$31,125
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
47
+4
$27,711
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+3
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
August
10
2022
FedEx St. Jude Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)