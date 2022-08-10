How to Watch Robert Streb at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 23, 2022; Blaine, Minnesota, USA; Robert Streb drives on the 2nd hole during the third round of the 3M Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

In his most recent tournament at the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina, Robert Streb ended the weekend at -7, good for a 36th-place finish. He enters play in the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship August 11-14 trying for better results.

Date: August 11-14, 2022

August 11-14, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Course: TPC Southwind

Streb's Statistics

Streb has carded four straight under-par rounds while also finishing with a better-than-average score in four straight.

Streb has finished below par eight times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded a top-10 score twice in his last 10 rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Streb has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.

Streb has an average finish of 41st at this course.

Streb made the weekend in four of his last five trips to this course.

Streb last played at TPC Southwind in 2021 and placed 46th in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings August 4- 7 Wyndham Championship 36 -7 $30,328 July 28-31 Rocket Mortgage Classic MC -2 $0 July 21-24 3M Open 11 -8 $160,875 July 14-17 Barracuda Championship MC +3 $0 July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open MC +10 $0

