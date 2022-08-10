How to Watch Robert Streb at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his most recent tournament at the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina, Robert Streb ended the weekend at -7, good for a 36th-place finish. He enters play in the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship August 11-14 trying for better results.
How to Watch Robert Streb at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- Date: August 11-14, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Course: TPC Southwind
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Streb's Statistics
- Streb has carded four straight under-par rounds while also finishing with a better-than-average score in four straight.
- Streb has finished below par eight times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-10 score twice in his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Streb has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.
- Streb has an average finish of 41st at this course.
- Streb made the weekend in four of his last five trips to this course.
- Streb last played at TPC Southwind in 2021 and placed 46th in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
August 4- 7
Wyndham Championship
36
-7
$30,328
July 28-31
Rocket Mortgage Classic
MC
-2
$0
July 21-24
3M Open
11
-8
$160,875
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
MC
+3
$0
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
MC
+10
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
August
10
2022
FedEx St. Jude Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)