Rory McIlroy at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | August 11-14

Jul 17, 2022; St. Andrews, SCT; Rory McIlroy (left) hugs Viktor Hovland after their round during the final round of the 150th Open Championship golf tournament at St. Andrews Old Course. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

When he hits the links August 11-14, Rory McIlroy will look to build upon his last performance in the FedEx St. Jude Championship. In 2021, he shot -10 and placed 12th at St Andrews Links (Old Course).

How to Watch Rory McIlroy at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Date: August 11-14, 2022

August 11-14, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Course: TPC Southwind

TPC Southwind Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

McIlroy's Statistics

In this week's event, McIlroy will seek his ninth straight top-20 finish.

McIlroy will seek to make the cut for the ninth straight event.

McIlroy has carded an under-par score in five straight rounds.

McIlroy has finished below par nine times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished nine rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-five score four times and a top-10 score five times in his last 12 rounds.

Over his last 12 rounds, McIlroy has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round five times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day eight times.

In his most recent appearance at TPC Southwind in 2021, McIlroy placed 12th on the leaderboard.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 14-17 The Open Championship 3 -18 $933,000 June 23-26 Travelers Championship 19 -9 $106,102 June 16-19 U.S. Open 5 -2 $674,953 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 1 -19 $1,566,000 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 18 -2 $142,800

Regional restrictions apply.