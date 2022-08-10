Rory McIlroy at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | August 11-14

How to Watch Rory McIlroy at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
When he hits the links August 11-14, Rory McIlroy will look to build upon his last performance in the FedEx St. Jude Championship. In 2021, he shot -10 and placed 12th at St Andrews Links (Old Course).
- Date: August 11-14, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Course: TPC Southwind
McIlroy's Statistics
- In this week's event, McIlroy will seek his ninth straight top-20 finish.
- McIlroy will seek to make the cut for the ninth straight event.
- McIlroy has carded an under-par score in five straight rounds.
- McIlroy has finished below par nine times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished nine rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-five score four times and a top-10 score five times in his last 12 rounds.
- Over his last 12 rounds, McIlroy has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round five times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day eight times.
- In his most recent appearance at TPC Southwind in 2021, McIlroy placed 12th on the leaderboard.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 14-17
The Open Championship
3
-18
$933,000
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
19
-9
$106,102
June 16-19
U.S. Open
5
-2
$674,953
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
1
-19
$1,566,000
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
18
-2
$142,800
