How to Watch Russell Henley at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Aug 6, 2022; Greensboro, North Carolina, USA; Russell Henley watches his tee shot on the second tee during the third round of the Wyndham Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports

Russell Henley seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship. He placed 66th at the par-70 TPC Southwind in 2017.

How to Watch Russell Henley at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Date: August 11-14, 2022

August 11-14, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Course: TPC Southwind

TPC Southwind Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Henley's Statistics

Henley has made the cut three times in a row and will look to continue his streak this week.

Henley has carded eight straight under-par rounds.

Over his last 12 rounds, Henley has finished below par 10 times, while also carding four bogey-free rounds and eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score twice in his last 12 rounds.

Over his last 12 rounds, Henley has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day seven times.

Henley did not play well, failing to make the cut the last time he golfed TPC Southwind in 2017

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings August 4- 7 Wyndham Championship 5 -13 $270,100 July 28-31 Rocket Mortgage Classic 10 -16 $203,700 July 14-17 The Open Championship 62 -3 $33,625 June 16-19 U.S. Open MC +6 $0 May 19-22 PGA Championship 60 +9 $26,125

Regional restrictions apply.