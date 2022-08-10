How to Watch Russell Henley at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Russell Henley seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship. He placed 66th at the par-70 TPC Southwind in 2017.
How to Watch Russell Henley at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- Date: August 11-14, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Course: TPC Southwind
Henley's Statistics
- Henley has made the cut three times in a row and will look to continue his streak this week.
- Henley has carded eight straight under-par rounds.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Henley has finished below par 10 times, while also carding four bogey-free rounds and eight rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score twice in his last 12 rounds.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Henley has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day seven times.
- Henley did not play well, failing to make the cut the last time he golfed TPC Southwind in 2017
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
August 4- 7
Wyndham Championship
5
-13
$270,100
July 28-31
Rocket Mortgage Classic
10
-16
$203,700
July 14-17
The Open Championship
62
-3
$33,625
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+6
$0
May 19-22
PGA Championship
60
+9
$26,125
How To Watch
August
10
2022
FedEx St. Jude Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
