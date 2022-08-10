Skip to main content

How to Watch Russell Knox at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 23, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Russell Knox chips onto the 17th green during the third round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Russell Knox finished 48th in the FedEx St. Jude Championship in 2018, shooting a +2 on the par-70 course. His sights are set higher August 11-14 at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee.

How to Watch Russell Knox at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Knox's Statistics

  • Knox will seek to make the cut for the fourth straight event.
  • Over his last 12 rounds, Knox has finished below par nine times, while also carding eight rounds with a better-than-average score.
  • He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last 12 rounds.
  • Over his last 12 rounds, Knox has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.
  • In Knox's last five tournaments at this course, he has finished in the top 10 one time. His average finish at the course is 40th.
  • Knox has three made cuts in his last five attempts at TPC Southwind.
  • Knox last played at TPC Southwind in 2017 and placed 37th in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

August 4- 7

Wyndham Championship

21

-9

$73,608

July 28-31

Rocket Mortgage Classic

37

-10

$36,540

July 7-10

Genesis Scottish Open

42

+3

$36,619

June 23-26

Travelers Championship

MC

+4

$0

June 2- 5

the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

MC

+13

$0

How To Watch

August
10
2022

FedEx St. Jude Championship, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
