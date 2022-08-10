How to Watch Russell Knox at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Russell Knox finished 48th in the FedEx St. Jude Championship in 2018, shooting a +2 on the par-70 course. His sights are set higher August 11-14 at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee.
How to Watch Russell Knox at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- Date: August 11-14, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Course: TPC Southwind
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Knox's Statistics
- Knox will seek to make the cut for the fourth straight event.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Knox has finished below par nine times, while also carding eight rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last 12 rounds.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Knox has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.
- In Knox's last five tournaments at this course, he has finished in the top 10 one time. His average finish at the course is 40th.
- Knox has three made cuts in his last five attempts at TPC Southwind.
- Knox last played at TPC Southwind in 2017 and placed 37th in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
August 4- 7
Wyndham Championship
21
-9
$73,608
July 28-31
Rocket Mortgage Classic
37
-10
$36,540
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
42
+3
$36,619
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+4
$0
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+13
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
August
10
2022
FedEx St. Jude Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)