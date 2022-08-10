How to Watch Ryan Brehm at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Ryan Brehm takes to the links in the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship August 11-14 in Memphis, Tennessee. He's trying for a better outcome than his last competition when he missed the cut at the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina.
- Date: August 11-14, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Course: TPC Southwind
Brehm's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Brehm has finished below par six times, while also carding seven rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Brehm has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.
- Brehm last played this course in 2017, placing 37th in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
August 4- 7
Wyndham Championship
MC
E
$0
July 28-31
Rocket Mortgage Classic
57
-7
$18,648
July 21-24
3M Open
31
-4
$42,911
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
81
E
$6,697
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
-1
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
