Jul 7, 2022; Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA; Ryan Brehm plays his shot from the third tee during the first round of the Barbasol Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Ryan Brehm takes to the links in the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship August 11-14 in Memphis, Tennessee. He's trying for a better outcome than his last competition when he missed the cut at the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina.

How to Watch Ryan Brehm at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Date: August 11-14, 2022

August 11-14, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Course: TPC Southwind

Brehm's Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Brehm has finished below par six times, while also carding seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over his last 10 rounds, Brehm has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.

Brehm last played this course in 2017, placing 37th in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings August 4- 7 Wyndham Championship MC E $0 July 28-31 Rocket Mortgage Classic 57 -7 $18,648 July 21-24 3M Open 31 -4 $42,911 July 7-10 Barbasol Championship 81 E $6,697 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC -1 $0

