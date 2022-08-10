How to Watch Ryan Palmer at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 27, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Ryan Palmer plays his shot from the sixth tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports

Ryan Palmer looks for better results in the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship after he placed 26th shooting -5 in this tournament a year ago at TPC Southwind.

Date: August 11-14, 2022

August 11-14, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Course: TPC Southwind

Palmer's Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Palmer has finished below par six times, while also carding six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 10 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.

Palmer has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

Over Palmer's last nine trips to this course, he's finished among the top five two times. His average finish at the course is 28th.

In his last nine attempts at this course, he's made the cut eight times.

Palmer last played this course in 2021, placing 26th in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 28-31 Rocket Mortgage Classic MC -1 $0 July 21-24 3M Open 31 -4 $42,911 July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open 16 -1 $103,262 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC E $0 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday MC +16 $0

