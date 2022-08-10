How to Watch Ryan Palmer at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Ryan Palmer looks for better results in the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship after he placed 26th shooting -5 in this tournament a year ago at TPC Southwind.
How to Watch Ryan Palmer at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- Date: August 11-14, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Course: TPC Southwind
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Palmer's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Palmer has finished below par six times, while also carding six rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 10 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.
- Palmer has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.
- Over Palmer's last nine trips to this course, he's finished among the top five two times. His average finish at the course is 28th.
- In his last nine attempts at this course, he's made the cut eight times.
- Palmer last played this course in 2021, placing 26th in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 28-31
Rocket Mortgage Classic
MC
-1
$0
July 21-24
3M Open
31
-4
$42,911
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
16
-1
$103,262
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
E
$0
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+16
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
August
10
2022
FedEx St. Jude Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)