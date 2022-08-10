Skip to main content

How to Watch Ryan Palmer at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 27, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Ryan Palmer plays his shot from the sixth tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports

Ryan Palmer looks for better results in the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship after he placed 26th shooting -5 in this tournament a year ago at TPC Southwind.

How to Watch Ryan Palmer at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Palmer's Statistics

  • Over his last 10 rounds, Palmer has finished below par six times, while also carding six rounds with a better-than-average score.
  • He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 10 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.
  • Palmer has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.
  • Over Palmer's last nine trips to this course, he's finished among the top five two times. His average finish at the course is 28th.
  • In his last nine attempts at this course, he's made the cut eight times.
  • Palmer last played this course in 2021, placing 26th in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

July 28-31

Rocket Mortgage Classic

MC

-1

$0

July 21-24

3M Open

31

-4

$42,911

July 7-10

Genesis Scottish Open

16

-1

$103,262

June 23-26

Travelers Championship

MC

E

$0

June 2- 5

the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

MC

+16

$0

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

August
10
2022

FedEx St. Jude Championship, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
