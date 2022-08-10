How to Watch Sahith Theegala at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Sahith Theegala hits the links August 11-14 in the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship at Detroit Golf Club following a 57th-place finish in the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, Michigan his last time in competition.
How to Watch Sahith Theegala at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- Date: August 11-14, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Course: TPC Southwind
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Theegala's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Theegala has finished below par five times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Theegala has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in four of his last 10 rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 28-31
Rocket Mortgage Classic
57
-7
$18,648
July 21-24
3M Open
MC
+4
$0
July 14-17
The Open Championship
34
-7
$68,906
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
16
-12
$97,803
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
2
-17
$738,700
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
August
10
2022
FedEx St. Jude Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)