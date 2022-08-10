How to Watch Sahith Theegala at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 30, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Sahith Theegala hits his tee shot on the par 3 eleventh hole during the third round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Sahith Theegala hits the links August 11-14 in the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship at Detroit Golf Club following a 57th-place finish in the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, Michigan his last time in competition.

How to Watch Sahith Theegala at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Date: August 11-14, 2022

August 11-14, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Course: TPC Southwind

Theegala's Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Theegala has finished below par five times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Theegala has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in four of his last 10 rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 28-31 Rocket Mortgage Classic 57 -7 $18,648 July 21-24 3M Open MC +4 $0 July 14-17 The Open Championship 34 -7 $68,906 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 16 -12 $97,803 June 23-26 Travelers Championship 2 -17 $738,700

