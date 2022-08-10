How to Watch Sam Burns at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 19, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Sam Burns plays a shot on the 18th hole during the final round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Last competition at The Open Championship in Saint Andrews, United Kingdom, Sam Burns carded a 42nd-place finish, and he heads into the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship aiming to improve on that finish.

How to Watch Sam Burns at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Date: August 11-14, 2022

August 11-14, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Course: TPC Southwind

Burns' Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Burns has finished below par three times, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-10 score twice in his last 10 rounds.

Burns has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

Burns has one top-five finish in his last two trips to this course. His average finishing position over that span is second.

In his last two attempts at this course, he's made the cut once.

In 2021, Burns' last time competing at TPC Southwind, he placed second in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 14-17 The Open Championship 42 -6 $51,000 July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open 66 +8 $17,168 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC E $0 June 16-19 U.S. Open 27 +5 $127,002 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 4 -14 $391,500

