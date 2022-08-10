How to Watch Sam Burns at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Last competition at The Open Championship in Saint Andrews, United Kingdom, Sam Burns carded a 42nd-place finish, and he heads into the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship aiming to improve on that finish.
How to Watch Sam Burns at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- Date: August 11-14, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Course: TPC Southwind
Burns' Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Burns has finished below par three times, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-10 score twice in his last 10 rounds.
- Burns has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.
- Burns has one top-five finish in his last two trips to this course. His average finishing position over that span is second.
- In his last two attempts at this course, he's made the cut once.
- In 2021, Burns' last time competing at TPC Southwind, he placed second in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 14-17
The Open Championship
42
-6
$51,000
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
66
+8
$17,168
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
E
$0
June 16-19
U.S. Open
27
+5
$127,002
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
4
-14
$391,500
