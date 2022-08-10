How to Watch Sam Ryder at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Sam Ryder will compete in the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship August 11-14 after a 61st-place finish in Greensboro, North Carolina at the Wyndham Championship.
How to Watch Sam Ryder at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- Date: August 11-14, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Course: TPC Southwind
Ryder's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Ryder has finished below par six times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Ryder has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
- Ryder failed to make the cut when he last played the course at TPC Southwind (2018).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
August 4- 7
Wyndham Championship
61
-4
$15,841
July 28-31
Rocket Mortgage Classic
24
-12
$68,460
July 21-24
3M Open
MC
+2
$0
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
MC
-4
$0
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
60
-5
$15,904
How To Watch
August
10
2022
FedEx St. Jude Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
