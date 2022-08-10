How to Watch Scott Piercy at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Scott Piercy finished second in the FedEx St. Jude Championship in 2016, shooting a -5 on the par-70 course. His sights are set higher August 11-14 at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee.
How to Watch Scott Piercy at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- Date: August 11-14, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Course: TPC Southwind
Piercy's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Piercy has finished below par six times, while also carding one bogey-free round and six rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-five score twice and a top-10 score four times in his last 10 rounds.
- Piercy has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 10 rounds.
- The last time he competed at TPC Southwind in 2018, Piercy missed the cut in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
August 4- 7
Wyndham Championship
27
-8
$47,937
July 28-31
Rocket Mortgage Classic
MC
+2
$0
July 21-24
3M Open
4
-13
$315,625
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
65
+3
$7,881
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
+3
$0
How To Watch
FedEx St. Jude Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
