Jul 24, 2022; Blaine, Minnesota, USA; Scott Piercy walks off the green on the 18th hole during the final round of the 3M Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Scott Piercy finished second in the FedEx St. Jude Championship in 2016, shooting a -5 on the par-70 course. His sights are set higher August 11-14 at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee.

How to Watch Scott Piercy at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Date: August 11-14, 2022

August 11-14, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Memphis, Tennessee

TPC Southwind

Piercy's Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Piercy has finished below par six times, while also carding one bogey-free round and six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-five score twice and a top-10 score four times in his last 10 rounds.

Piercy has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 10 rounds.

The last time he competed at TPC Southwind in 2018, Piercy missed the cut in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings August 4- 7 Wyndham Championship 27 -8 $47,937 July 28-31 Rocket Mortgage Classic MC +2 $0 July 21-24 3M Open 4 -13 $315,625 July 14-17 Barracuda Championship 65 +3 $7,881 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC +3 $0

