How to Watch Scott Piercy at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 24, 2022; Blaine, Minnesota, USA; Scott Piercy walks off the green on the 18th hole during the final round of the 3M Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Scott Piercy finished second in the FedEx St. Jude Championship in 2016, shooting a -5 on the par-70 course. His sights are set higher August 11-14 at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee.

How to Watch Scott Piercy at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Piercy's Statistics

  • Over his last 10 rounds, Piercy has finished below par six times, while also carding one bogey-free round and six rounds with a better-than-average score.
  • He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-five score twice and a top-10 score four times in his last 10 rounds.
  • Piercy has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 10 rounds.
  • The last time he competed at TPC Southwind in 2018, Piercy missed the cut in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

August 4- 7

Wyndham Championship

27

-8

$47,937

July 28-31

Rocket Mortgage Classic

MC

+2

$0

July 21-24

3M Open

4

-13

$315,625

July 14-17

Barracuda Championship

65

+3

$7,881

June 30 - July 3

John Deere Classic

MC

+3

$0

How To Watch

August
10
2022

FedEx St. Jude Championship, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
