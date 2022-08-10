How to Watch Scott Stallings at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Aug 5, 2022; Greensboro, North Carolina, USA; Scott Stallings hits his tee shot off the 10th tee during the second round of the Wyndham Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports

Scott Stallings, the No. 106 player in the world, looks to improve upon his 52nd-place finish in last year's tournament when he begins play in the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind August 11-14.

How to Watch Scott Stallings at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Date: August 11-14, 2022

August 11-14, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Course: TPC Southwind

Stallings' Statistics

Stallings will take aim at his fifth straight finish in the top 20 this week.

Stallings will try to extend his streak of made cuts to five by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.

Over his last 12 rounds, Stallings has finished below par 11 times, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and nine rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score in two of his last 12 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.

Over his last 12 rounds, Stallings has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day seven times.

Over Stallings' last seven trips to this course, he has one top-five finish. His average finish here is 28th.

In his last seven attempts at this course, he's made the cut five times.

The last time Stallings played this course (2018), he finished 30th.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings August 4- 7 Wyndham Championship 13 -10 $123,188 July 28-31 Rocket Mortgage Classic 10 -16 $203,700 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 4 -17 $319,500 June 23-26 Travelers Championship 8 -11 $243,605 June 16-19 U.S. Open MC +6 $0

