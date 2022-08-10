How to Watch Scottie Scheffler at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Scottie Scheffler looks for a better result in the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship after he finished 14th shooting -9 in this tournament a year ago at TPC Southwind.
- Date: August 11-14, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Course: TPC Southwind
Scheffler's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Scheffler has finished below par six times, while also carding one bogey-free round and seven rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in two of his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Scheffler has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.
- In Scheffler's last four entries to this course, he's finished among the top 20 two times, and his average finish at the course is 24th.
- Scheffler has played well enough to make the cut in three of his last four visits to TPC Southwind.
- In 2021, Scheffler's last time competing at TPC Southwind, he placed 14th in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 14-17
The Open Championship
21
-9
$120,286
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
MC
+5
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
13
-10
$159,775
June 16-19
U.S. Open
2
-5
$1,557,687
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
18
-7
$123,975
How To Watch
August
10
2022
FedEx St. Jude Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
