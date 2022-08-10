Skip to main content

How to Watch Scottie Scheffler at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Feb 13, 2022; Scottsdale, Arizona, USA; Scott Scheffler with his tee shot on the 10th hole during the final round of the WM Phoenix Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-USA TODAY Sports

Scottie Scheffler looks for a better result in the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship after he finished 14th shooting -9 in this tournament a year ago at TPC Southwind.

How to Watch Scottie Scheffler at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Scheffler's Statistics

  • Over his last 10 rounds, Scheffler has finished below par six times, while also carding one bogey-free round and seven rounds with a better-than-average score.
  • He has carded one of the five best scores in two of his last 10 rounds.
  • Over his last 10 rounds, Scheffler has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.
  • In Scheffler's last four entries to this course, he's finished among the top 20 two times, and his average finish at the course is 24th.
  • Scheffler has played well enough to make the cut in three of his last four visits to TPC Southwind.
  • In 2021, Scheffler's last time competing at TPC Southwind, he placed 14th in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

July 14-17

The Open Championship

21

-9

$120,286

July 7-10

Genesis Scottish Open

MC

+5

$0

June 23-26

Travelers Championship

13

-10

$159,775

June 16-19

U.S. Open

2

-5

$1,557,687

June 9-12

RBC Canadian Open

18

-7

$123,975

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

August
10
2022

FedEx St. Jude Championship, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV

