How to Watch Scottie Scheffler at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Feb 13, 2022; Scottsdale, Arizona, USA; Scott Scheffler with his tee shot on the 10th hole during the final round of the WM Phoenix Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-USA TODAY Sports

Scottie Scheffler looks for a better result in the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship after he finished 14th shooting -9 in this tournament a year ago at TPC Southwind.

Date: August 11-14, 2022

August 11-14, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Course: TPC Southwind

Scheffler's Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Scheffler has finished below par six times, while also carding one bogey-free round and seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the five best scores in two of his last 10 rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Scheffler has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.

In Scheffler's last four entries to this course, he's finished among the top 20 two times, and his average finish at the course is 24th.

Scheffler has played well enough to make the cut in three of his last four visits to TPC Southwind.

In 2021, Scheffler's last time competing at TPC Southwind, he placed 14th in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 14-17 The Open Championship 21 -9 $120,286 July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open MC +5 $0 June 23-26 Travelers Championship 13 -10 $159,775 June 16-19 U.S. Open 2 -5 $1,557,687 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 18 -7 $123,975

