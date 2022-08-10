Jul 15, 2022; St. Andrews, SCT; Seamus Power tees off on the 18th hole during the second round of the 150th Open Championship golf tournament at St. Andrews Old Course. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

Seamus Power enters play in Memphis, Tennessee ranked No. 37 in the world, and is seeking better results August 11-14 in the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship after failing to make the cut in his most recent outing, The Open Championship

How to Watch Seamus Power at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Date: August 11-14, 2022

August 11-14, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Course: TPC Southwind

Power's Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Power has finished below par twice, while also carding six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 10 rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Power has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day six times.

In his last appearance at TPC Southwind in 2018, Power finished 12th on the leaderboard.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 14-17 The Open Championship MC +4 $0 June 23-26 Travelers Championship 25 -8 $61,835 June 16-19 U.S. Open 12 +1 $347,058 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday MC +4 $0 May 19-22 PGA Championship 9 -1 $357,813

