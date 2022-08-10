How to Watch Seamus Power at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Seamus Power enters play in Memphis, Tennessee ranked No. 37 in the world, and is seeking better results August 11-14 in the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship after failing to make the cut in his most recent outing, The Open Championship
- Date: August 11-14, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Course: TPC Southwind
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
Power's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Power has finished below par twice, while also carding six rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Power has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day six times.
- In his last appearance at TPC Southwind in 2018, Power finished 12th on the leaderboard.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 14-17
The Open Championship
MC
+4
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
25
-8
$61,835
June 16-19
U.S. Open
12
+1
$347,058
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+4
$0
May 19-22
PGA Championship
9
-1
$357,813
How To Watch
FedEx St. Jude Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Live Stream: FUBOTV
