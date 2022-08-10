How to Watch Sebastian Munoz at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 13, 2022; St. Andrews, Fife, SCT; Sebastian Munoz hits from the Sell Bunker in front of the 7th green during a practice round for the 150th Open Championship golf tournament at St. Andrews Old Course. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

In his most recent tournament, Sebastian Munoz missed the cut at the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina. He'll be after better results August 11-14 in the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis, Tennessee.

How to Watch Sebastian Munoz at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Date: August 11-14, 2022

August 11-14, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Course: TPC Southwind

TPC Southwind

Munoz's Statistics

Munoz has finished below par four times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Munoz has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last eight rounds.

In 2017, Munoz's last time competing at TPC Southwind, he placed 60th in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings August 4- 7 Wyndham Championship MC E $0 July 14-17 The Open Championship 62 -3 $33,625 July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open MC +4 $0 June 16-19 U.S. Open 14 +2 $241,302 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 25 -5 $71,485

