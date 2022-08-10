How to Watch Sebastian Munoz at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his most recent tournament, Sebastian Munoz missed the cut at the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina. He'll be after better results August 11-14 in the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis, Tennessee.
How to Watch Sebastian Munoz at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- Date: August 11-14, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Course: TPC Southwind
Munoz's Statistics
- Munoz has finished below par four times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Munoz has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last eight rounds.
- In 2017, Munoz's last time competing at TPC Southwind, he placed 60th in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
August 4- 7
Wyndham Championship
MC
E
$0
July 14-17
The Open Championship
62
-3
$33,625
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
MC
+4
$0
June 16-19
U.S. Open
14
+2
$241,302
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
25
-5
$71,485
