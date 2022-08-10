How to Watch Sepp Straka at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Sepp Straka looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club when he tees off in the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis, Tennessee ranked No. 69 in the world.
How to Watch Sepp Straka at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- Date: August 11-14, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Course: TPC Southwind
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Straka's Statistics
- Over his last six rounds, Straka has finished below par once, while also carding one bogey-free round and one round with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Straka has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last six rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
August 4- 7
Wyndham Championship
MC
+13
$0
July 28-31
Rocket Mortgage Classic
MC
-2
$0
July 14-17
The Open Championship
MC
+9
$0
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
MC
+7
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+3
$0
How To Watch
August
10
2022
FedEx St. Jude Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)