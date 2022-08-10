Jul 14, 2022; St. Andrews, SCT; Sepp Straka tees off on the third hole during the first round of the 150th Open Championship golf tournament at St. Andrews Old Course. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

Sepp Straka looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club when he tees off in the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis, Tennessee ranked No. 69 in the world.

How to Watch Sepp Straka at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Date: August 11-14, 2022

August 11-14, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Course: TPC Southwind

Straka's Statistics

Over his last six rounds, Straka has finished below par once, while also carding one bogey-free round and one round with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Straka has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last six rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings August 4- 7 Wyndham Championship MC +13 $0 July 28-31 Rocket Mortgage Classic MC -2 $0 July 14-17 The Open Championship MC +9 $0 July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open MC +7 $0 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC +3 $0

