How to Watch Shane Lowry at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 17, 2022; St. Andrews, SCT; Shane Lowry putts on the 18th green during the final round of the 150th Open Championship golf tournament at St. Andrews Old Course. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

Shane Lowry looks for better results in the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship after he took 23rd shooting -6 in this tournament a year ago at TPC Southwind.

How to Watch Shane Lowry at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Lowry's Statistics

  • Lowry has finished below par four times and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
  • He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
  • Over his last 10 rounds, Lowry has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
  • Lowry last played this course in 2021, finishing 23rd in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

August 4- 7

Wyndham Championship

83

+4

$12,994

July 14-17

The Open Championship

21

-9

$120,286

June 16-19

U.S. Open

MC

+4

$0

June 9-12

RBC Canadian Open

10

-9

$219,675

June 2- 5

the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

32

+1

$68,520

How To Watch

August
10
2022

FedEx St. Jude Championship, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
