How to Watch Shane Lowry at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 17, 2022; St. Andrews, SCT; Shane Lowry putts on the 18th green during the final round of the 150th Open Championship golf tournament at St. Andrews Old Course. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

Shane Lowry looks for better results in the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship after he took 23rd shooting -6 in this tournament a year ago at TPC Southwind.

How to Watch Shane Lowry at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Date: August 11-14, 2022

August 11-14, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Course: TPC Southwind

TPC Southwind Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Lowry's Statistics

Lowry has finished below par four times and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over his last 10 rounds, Lowry has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

Lowry last played this course in 2021, finishing 23rd in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings August 4- 7 Wyndham Championship 83 +4 $12,994 July 14-17 The Open Championship 21 -9 $120,286 June 16-19 U.S. Open MC +4 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 10 -9 $219,675 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 32 +1 $68,520

Regional restrictions apply.