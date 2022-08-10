How to Watch Shane Lowry at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Shane Lowry looks for better results in the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship after he took 23rd shooting -6 in this tournament a year ago at TPC Southwind.
- Date: August 11-14, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Course: TPC Southwind
Lowry's Statistics
- Lowry has finished below par four times and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Lowry has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
- Lowry last played this course in 2021, finishing 23rd in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
August 4- 7
Wyndham Championship
83
+4
$12,994
July 14-17
The Open Championship
21
-9
$120,286
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+4
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
10
-9
$219,675
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
32
+1
$68,520
