How to Watch Si Woo Kim at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
After he placed 65th in this tournament a year ago, Si Woo Kim has a different result in mind as he enters play in the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis, Tennessee August 11-14.
How to Watch Si Woo Kim at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- Date: August 11-14, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Course: TPC Southwind
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Kim's Statistics
- Over his last 11 rounds, Kim has finished below par nine times, while also carding one bogey-free round and eight rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in two of his last 11 rounds.
- Kim has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 11 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.
- In his most recent appearance at TPC Southwind in 2021, Kim finished 65th on the leaderboard.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
August 4- 7
Wyndham Championship
MC
+2
$0
July 28-31
Rocket Mortgage Classic
14
-15
$153,300
July 14-17
The Open Championship
15
-10
$165,583
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
MC
+7
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
-1
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
August
10
2022
FedEx St. Jude Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)