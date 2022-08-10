How to Watch Si Woo Kim at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 30, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Si Woo Kim looks on from the eleventh tee box during the third round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

After he placed 65th in this tournament a year ago, Si Woo Kim has a different result in mind as he enters play in the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis, Tennessee August 11-14.

How to Watch Si Woo Kim at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Date: August 11-14, 2022

August 11-14, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Course: TPC Southwind

Kim's Statistics

Over his last 11 rounds, Kim has finished below par nine times, while also carding one bogey-free round and eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in two of his last 11 rounds.

Kim has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 11 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.

In his most recent appearance at TPC Southwind in 2021, Kim finished 65th on the leaderboard.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings August 4- 7 Wyndham Championship MC +2 $0 July 28-31 Rocket Mortgage Classic 14 -15 $153,300 July 14-17 The Open Championship 15 -10 $165,583 July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open MC +7 $0 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC -1 $0

