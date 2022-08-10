How to Watch Stephan Jaeger at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 31, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Stephan Jaeger hits his tee shot on the par 3 eleventh hole during the final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Stephan Jaeger will compete August 11-14 in the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis, Tennessee. In his most recent tournament he finished 13th in the Wyndham Championship, shooting -10 at Sedgefield Country Club.

How to Watch Stephan Jaeger at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Date: August 11-14, 2022

August 11-14, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Course: TPC Southwind

Jaeger's Statistics

Jaeger has finished below par seven times and carded six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-five score twice and a top-10 score three times in his last 10 rounds.

Jaeger has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

He missed the cut the last time he played TPC Southwind (2018).

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings August 4- 7 Wyndham Championship 13 -10 $123,188 July 28-31 Rocket Mortgage Classic 5 -20 $344,400 July 21-24 3M Open MC +6 $0 July 14-17 Barracuda Championship 22 -6 $37,185 July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open MC +6 $0

