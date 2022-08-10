How to Watch Stephan Jaeger at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Stephan Jaeger will compete August 11-14 in the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis, Tennessee. In his most recent tournament he finished 13th in the Wyndham Championship, shooting -10 at Sedgefield Country Club.
How to Watch Stephan Jaeger at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- Date: August 11-14, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Course: TPC Southwind
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Jaeger's Statistics
- Jaeger has finished below par seven times and carded six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-five score twice and a top-10 score three times in his last 10 rounds.
- Jaeger has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.
- He missed the cut the last time he played TPC Southwind (2018).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
August 4- 7
Wyndham Championship
13
-10
$123,188
July 28-31
Rocket Mortgage Classic
5
-20
$344,400
July 21-24
3M Open
MC
+6
$0
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
22
-6
$37,185
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
MC
+6
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
August
10
2022
FedEx St. Jude Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)