Stewart Cink at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | August 11-14

How to Watch Stewart Cink at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Stewart Cink shot -1 and finished 43rd the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at TPC Southwind August 11-14 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship.
How to Watch Stewart Cink at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- Date: August 11-14, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Course: TPC Southwind
Cink's Statistics
- Cink will seek to make the cut for the fourth straight event.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Cink has finished below par six times, while also carding one bogey-free round and seven rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score in two of his last 12 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Cink has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.
- Cink has two top-10 finishes, with one of those being a top-five finish, in his last six trips to this course. His average finishing position over that span is 35th.
- Cink qualified for the weekend in everyone one of his six most recent trips to this course.
- Cink last played at TPC Southwind in 2021 and finished 43rd in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
August 4- 7
Wyndham Championship
27
-8
$47,937
July 28-31
Rocket Mortgage Classic
57
-7
$18,648
July 21-24
3M Open
24
-6
$69,375
July 14-17
The Open Championship
MC
+5
$0
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
24
E
$72,254
How To Watch
August
10
2022
FedEx St. Jude Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
