Stewart Cink at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | August 11-14

How to Watch Stewart Cink at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 30, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Stewart Cink reads his putt on the par 4 second hole during the third round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Stewart Cink shot -1 and finished 43rd the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at TPC Southwind August 11-14 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship.

How to Watch Stewart Cink at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Cink's Statistics

  • Cink will seek to make the cut for the fourth straight event.
  • Over his last 12 rounds, Cink has finished below par six times, while also carding one bogey-free round and seven rounds with a better-than-average score.
  • He has carded a top-five score in two of his last 12 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.
  • Over his last 12 rounds, Cink has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.
  • Cink has two top-10 finishes, with one of those being a top-five finish, in his last six trips to this course. His average finishing position over that span is 35th.
  • Cink qualified for the weekend in everyone one of his six most recent trips to this course.
  • Cink last played at TPC Southwind in 2021 and finished 43rd in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

August 4- 7

Wyndham Championship

27

-8

$47,937

July 28-31

Rocket Mortgage Classic

57

-7

$18,648

July 21-24

3M Open

24

-6

$69,375

July 14-17

The Open Championship

MC

+5

$0

July 7-10

Genesis Scottish Open

24

E

$72,254

How To Watch

August
10
2022

FedEx St. Jude Championship, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
