How to Watch Sung-Jae Im at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 3, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Sung jae Im hits his drive on the 15th hole during the first round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

When he takes the course August 11-14, Sung-Jae Im will look to improve upon his last performance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. In 2021, he shot E and placed 46th at Sedgefield Country Club.

How to Watch Sung-Jae Im at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Date: August 11-14, 2022

August 11-14, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Course: TPC Southwind

TPC Southwind Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Im's Statistics

Im enters this tournament with two straight top-five placements.

Im has qualified for the weekend in three straight events.

Im has carded an under-par score in eight straight rounds while also finishing eight straight with a better-than-average score.

Im has finished below par nine times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished nine rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-five score three times and a top-10 score four times in his last 12 rounds.

Im has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in five of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

In his most recent appearance at TPC Southwind in 2021, Im placed 46th on the leaderboard.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings August 4- 7 Wyndham Championship 2 -15 $649,700 July 21-24 3M Open 2 -14 $667,500 July 14-17 The Open Championship 81 +4 $31,200 July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open MC +7 $0 June 16-19 U.S. Open MC +4 $0

Regional restrictions apply.