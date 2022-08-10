How to Watch Sung-Jae Im at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
When he takes the course August 11-14, Sung-Jae Im will look to improve upon his last performance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. In 2021, he shot E and placed 46th at Sedgefield Country Club.
How to Watch Sung-Jae Im at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- Date: August 11-14, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Course: TPC Southwind
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Im's Statistics
- Im enters this tournament with two straight top-five placements.
- Im has qualified for the weekend in three straight events.
- Im has carded an under-par score in eight straight rounds while also finishing eight straight with a better-than-average score.
- Im has finished below par nine times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished nine rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-five score three times and a top-10 score four times in his last 12 rounds.
- Im has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in five of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.
- In his most recent appearance at TPC Southwind in 2021, Im placed 46th on the leaderboard.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
August 4- 7
Wyndham Championship
2
-15
$649,700
July 21-24
3M Open
2
-14
$667,500
July 14-17
The Open Championship
81
+4
$31,200
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
MC
+7
$0
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+4
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
August
10
2022
FedEx St. Jude Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)