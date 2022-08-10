Skip to main content

How to Watch Sung-Jae Im at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 3, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Sung jae Im hits his drive on the 15th hole during the first round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

When he takes the course August 11-14, Sung-Jae Im will look to improve upon his last performance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. In 2021, he shot E and placed 46th at Sedgefield Country Club.

How to Watch Sung-Jae Im at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Im's Statistics

  • Im enters this tournament with two straight top-five placements.
  • Im has qualified for the weekend in three straight events.
  • Im has carded an under-par score in eight straight rounds while also finishing eight straight with a better-than-average score.
  • Im has finished below par nine times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished nine rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
  • He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-five score three times and a top-10 score four times in his last 12 rounds.
  • Im has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in five of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.
  • In his most recent appearance at TPC Southwind in 2021, Im placed 46th on the leaderboard.

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

August 4- 7

Wyndham Championship

2

-15

$649,700

July 21-24

3M Open

2

-14

$667,500

July 14-17

The Open Championship

81

+4

$31,200

July 7-10

Genesis Scottish Open

MC

+7

$0

June 16-19

U.S. Open

MC

+4

$0

How To Watch

August
10
2022

FedEx St. Jude Championship, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
