How to Watch Taylor Moore at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Taylor Moore will appear August 11-14 in the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis, Tennessee. In his last tournament he took fifth in the Wyndham Championship, shooting -13 at Sedgefield Country Club.
- Date: August 11-14, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Course: TPC Southwind
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
Moore's Statistics
- Moore has made the cut in six straight events.
- Moore has carded an under-par score in eight straight rounds while also finishing eight straight with a better-than-average score.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Moore has finished below par nine times, while also carding one bogey-free round and nine rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 12 rounds, while scoring among the top five in two rounds and the top 10 four times.
- Moore has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in five of his last 12 rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
August 4- 7
Wyndham Championship
5
-13
$270,100
July 28-31
Rocket Mortgage Classic
6
-19
$304,500
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
65
E
$7,881
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
21
-14
$37,308
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
24
-11
$57,865
How To Watch
August
10
2022
FedEx St. Jude Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
Time
/EST