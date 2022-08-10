How to Watch Taylor Moore at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 7, 2022; Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA; Taylor Moore stretches on the 11th fairway during the first round of the Barbasol Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Taylor Moore will appear August 11-14 in the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis, Tennessee. In his last tournament he took fifth in the Wyndham Championship, shooting -13 at Sedgefield Country Club.

How to Watch Taylor Moore at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Date: August 11-14, 2022

August 11-14, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Course: TPC Southwind

TPC Southwind Live Stream on fuboTV:

Moore's Statistics

Moore has made the cut in six straight events.

Moore has carded an under-par score in eight straight rounds while also finishing eight straight with a better-than-average score.

Over his last 12 rounds, Moore has finished below par nine times, while also carding one bogey-free round and nine rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 12 rounds, while scoring among the top five in two rounds and the top 10 four times.

Moore has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in five of his last 12 rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings August 4- 7 Wyndham Championship 5 -13 $270,100 July 28-31 Rocket Mortgage Classic 6 -19 $304,500 July 14-17 Barracuda Championship 65 E $7,881 July 7-10 Barbasol Championship 21 -14 $37,308 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 24 -11 $57,865

