How to Watch Taylor Pendrith at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 31, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Taylor Pendrith (left) congratulates Tony Finau after his winning putt on the eighteenth green during the final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Taylor Pendrith enters the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship August 11-14 after a 13th-place finish in the Wyndham Championship in his most recent competition.

How to Watch Taylor Pendrith at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Pendrith's Statistics

  • Pendrith will take aim at his sixth straight finish in the top 20 this week.
  • Pendrith will look to extend his streak of made cuts to eight by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.
  • Over his last 12 rounds, Pendrith has finished below par 10 times, while also carding three bogey-free rounds and 10 rounds with a better-than-average score.
  • He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 12 rounds, while scoring among the top five in three rounds and the top 10 five times.
  • Over his last 12 rounds, Pendrith has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round six times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day seven times.

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

August 4- 7

Wyndham Championship

13

-10

$123,188

July 28-31

Rocket Mortgage Classic

2

-21

$635,600

July 14-17

Barracuda Championship

11

-11

$89,725

July 7-10

Barbasol Championship

13

-16

$64,354

March 10-14

THE PLAYERS Championship

13

-6

$327,222

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

August
10
2022

FedEx St. Jude Championship, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
