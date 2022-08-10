How to Watch Taylor Pendrith at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Taylor Pendrith enters the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship August 11-14 after a 13th-place finish in the Wyndham Championship in his most recent competition.
How to Watch Taylor Pendrith at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- Date: August 11-14, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Course: TPC Southwind
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Pendrith's Statistics
- Pendrith will take aim at his sixth straight finish in the top 20 this week.
- Pendrith will look to extend his streak of made cuts to eight by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Pendrith has finished below par 10 times, while also carding three bogey-free rounds and 10 rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 12 rounds, while scoring among the top five in three rounds and the top 10 five times.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Pendrith has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round six times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day seven times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
August 4- 7
Wyndham Championship
13
-10
$123,188
July 28-31
Rocket Mortgage Classic
2
-21
$635,600
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
11
-11
$89,725
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
13
-16
$64,354
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
13
-6
$327,222
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
August
10
2022
FedEx St. Jude Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)