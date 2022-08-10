How to Watch Tom Hoge at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Tom Hoge will compete August 11-14 in the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis, Tennessee. In his last tournament he placed fourth in the 3M Open, shooting -13 at TPC Twin Cities.
- Date: August 11-14, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Course: TPC Southwind
Hoge's Statistics
- Hoge has finished four rounds within five strokes of the top score carded that round.
- Over his last eight rounds, Hoge has finished below par four times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last eight rounds.
- Over his last eight rounds, Hoge has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.
- Hoge didn't shoot well, failing to make the cut the last time he played TPC Southwind in 2018
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 21-24
3M Open
4
-13
$315,625
July 14-17
The Open Championship
MC
+6
$0
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
MC
+7
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+7
$0
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+5
$0
