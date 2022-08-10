How to Watch Tom Hoge at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 24, 2022; Blaine, Minnesota, USA; Tom Hoge drives on the second hole during the final round of the 3M Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Tom Hoge will compete August 11-14 in the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis, Tennessee. In his last tournament he placed fourth in the 3M Open, shooting -13 at TPC Twin Cities.

How to Watch Tom Hoge at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Date: August 11-14, 2022

August 11-14, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Course: TPC Southwind

Hoge's Statistics

Hoge has finished four rounds within five strokes of the top score carded that round.

Over his last eight rounds, Hoge has finished below par four times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last eight rounds.

Over his last eight rounds, Hoge has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.

Hoge didn't shoot well, failing to make the cut the last time he played TPC Southwind in 2018

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 21-24 3M Open 4 -13 $315,625 July 14-17 The Open Championship MC +6 $0 July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open MC +7 $0 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC +7 $0 June 16-19 U.S. Open MC +5 $0

