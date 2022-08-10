How to Watch Tony Finau at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 31, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Tony Finau poses with his wife Alayna during the trophy presentation after winning the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Tony Finau enters the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship after shooting -26 to win the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, Michigan in his most recent tournament.

How to Watch Tony Finau at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Date: August 11-14, 2022

August 11-14, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Course: TPC Southwind

TPC Southwind Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Finau's Statistics

Finau has wins in two straight tournaments heading into this week's event.

Finau will try to make the cut for the fifth straight tournament by making the weekend in this event.

Finau has finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in 10 straight rounds.

Finau has finished below par 11 times, completed his day without a bogey five times and finished 11 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day twice while finishing with a top-five score five times and a top-10 score seven times in his last 12 rounds.

Over his last 12 rounds, Finau has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round seven times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day 10 times.

In 2021, Finau's last time competing at TPC Southwind, he placed 34th in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 28-31 Rocket Mortgage Classic 1 -26 $1,512,000 July 21-24 3M Open 1 -17 $1,350,000 July 14-17 The Open Championship 28 -8 $90,917 June 23-26 Travelers Championship 13 -10 $159,775 June 16-19 U.S. Open MC +5 $0

Regional restrictions apply.