How to Watch Tony Finau at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Tony Finau enters the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship after shooting -26 to win the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, Michigan in his most recent tournament.
How to Watch Tony Finau at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- Date: August 11-14, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Course: TPC Southwind
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Finau's Statistics
- Finau has wins in two straight tournaments heading into this week's event.
- Finau will try to make the cut for the fifth straight tournament by making the weekend in this event.
- Finau has finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in 10 straight rounds.
- Finau has finished below par 11 times, completed his day without a bogey five times and finished 11 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has carded the best score of the day twice while finishing with a top-five score five times and a top-10 score seven times in his last 12 rounds.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Finau has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round seven times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day 10 times.
- In 2021, Finau's last time competing at TPC Southwind, he placed 34th in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 28-31
Rocket Mortgage Classic
1
-26
$1,512,000
July 21-24
3M Open
1
-17
$1,350,000
July 14-17
The Open Championship
28
-8
$90,917
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
13
-10
$159,775
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+5
$0
How To Watch
August
10
2022
FedEx St. Jude Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
