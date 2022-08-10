How to Watch Trey Mullinax at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Trey Mullinax will compete in the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship August 11-14 after a 37th-place finish in Detroit, Michigan at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
How to Watch Trey Mullinax at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- Date: August 11-14, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Course: TPC Southwind
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Mullinax's Statistics
- Mullinax will seek to make the cut for the fourth straight event.
- Mullinax has carded an under-par score in six straight rounds while also finishing three straight with a better-than-average score.
- Mullinax has finished below par 11 times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished 10 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score three times and a top-10 score five times in his last 12 rounds.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Mullinax has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day eight times.
- Mullinax last played at TPC Southwind in 2018 and finished sixth in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 28-31
Rocket Mortgage Classic
37
-10
$36,540
July 14-17
The Open Championship
21
-9
$120,286
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
1
-25
$666,000
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
+1
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+2
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
August
10
2022
FedEx St. Jude Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)