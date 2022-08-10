How to Watch Troy Merritt at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 23, 2022; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Troy Merritt plays a shot from the fairway of the 14th hole during the first round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

In his tournament at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, Michigan, Troy Merritt posted a 14th-place finish, and he heads into the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship aiming for a better finish.

How to Watch Troy Merritt at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Date: August 11-14, 2022

August 11-14, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Course: TPC Southwind

TPC Southwind Live Stream on fuboTV:

Merritt's Statistics

Merritt will try to make the cut for the fourth straight tournament by making the weekend in this event.

Over his last 12 rounds, Merritt has finished below par seven times, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 12 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.

Merritt has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

Over Merritt's last five trips to this course, he's finished among the top five once. His average finish at the course is 27th.

Merritt has three made cuts in his last five attempts at TPC Southwind.

The last time Merritt golfed this course (2018), he placed 12th.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 28-31 Rocket Mortgage Classic 14 -15 $153,300 July 21-24 3M Open 49 -1 $18,885 July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open 30 +1 $57,193 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC -1 $0 June 16-19 U.S. Open MC +6 $0

