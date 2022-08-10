How to Watch Troy Merritt at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his tournament at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, Michigan, Troy Merritt posted a 14th-place finish, and he heads into the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship aiming for a better finish.
- Date: August 11-14, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Course: TPC Southwind
Merritt's Statistics
- Merritt will try to make the cut for the fourth straight tournament by making the weekend in this event.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Merritt has finished below par seven times, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and seven rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 12 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.
- Merritt has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.
- Over Merritt's last five trips to this course, he's finished among the top five once. His average finish at the course is 27th.
- Merritt has three made cuts in his last five attempts at TPC Southwind.
- The last time Merritt golfed this course (2018), he placed 12th.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 28-31
Rocket Mortgage Classic
14
-15
$153,300
July 21-24
3M Open
49
-1
$18,885
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
30
+1
$57,193
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
-1
$0
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+6
$0
