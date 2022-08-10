Skip to main content

How to Watch Troy Merritt at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 23, 2022; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Troy Merritt plays a shot from the fairway of the 14th hole during the first round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Jun 23, 2022; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Troy Merritt plays a shot from the fairway of the 14th hole during the first round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

In his tournament at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, Michigan, Troy Merritt posted a 14th-place finish, and he heads into the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship aiming for a better finish.

How to Watch Troy Merritt at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Merritt's Statistics

  • Merritt will try to make the cut for the fourth straight tournament by making the weekend in this event.
  • Over his last 12 rounds, Merritt has finished below par seven times, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and seven rounds with a better-than-average score.
  • He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 12 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.
  • Merritt has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.
  • Over Merritt's last five trips to this course, he's finished among the top five once. His average finish at the course is 27th.
  • Merritt has three made cuts in his last five attempts at TPC Southwind.
  • The last time Merritt golfed this course (2018), he placed 12th.

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

July 28-31

Rocket Mortgage Classic

14

-15

$153,300

July 21-24

3M Open

49

-1

$18,885

July 7-10

Genesis Scottish Open

30

+1

$57,193

June 23-26

Travelers Championship

MC

-1

$0

June 16-19

U.S. Open

MC

+6

$0

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

August
10
2022

FedEx St. Jude Championship, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Aug 6, 2022; Greensboro, North Carolina, USA; Chesson Hadley hits his tee shot on the second tee during the third round of the Wyndham Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Chesson Hadley at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | August 11-14

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Jul 17, 2022; St. Andrews, SCT; Kevin Kisner tees off on the first hole during the final round of the 150th Open Championship golf tournament at St. Andrews Old Course. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Kevin Kisner at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | August 11-14

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Jul 3, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Vincent Whaley hits a shot from the 17th fairway during the third round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Vincent Whaley at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | August 11-14

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Jul 17, 2022; St. Andrews, SCT; Rory McIlroy (left) hugs Viktor Hovland after their round during the final round of the 150th Open Championship golf tournament at St. Andrews Old Course. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Rory McIlroy at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | August 11-14

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Jul 21, 2022; Blaine, Minnesota, USA; Maverick McNealy hits from the rough on the 18th hole during the first round of the 3M Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Maverick McNealy at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | August 11-14

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Jul 2, 2022; Silvis, Illinois, USA; Denny McCarthy hits a putt on the 9th hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Denny McCarthy at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | August 11-14

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Jun 25, 2022; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Aaron Rai plays a shot from the second tee during the third round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Aaron Rai at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | August 11-14

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Jul 30, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Stewart Cink reads his putt on the par 4 second hole during the third round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Stewart Cink at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | August 11-14

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Aug 6, 2022; Greensboro, North Carolina, USA; Billy Horschel tees off on the third tee during the third round of the Wyndham Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Billy Horschel at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | August 11-14

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago