How to Watch Tyler Duncan at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 10, 2022; Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA; Tyler Duncan waves to the crowd on the ninth green during the final round of the Barbasol Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler Duncan shot E and took 49th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Southwind August 11-14 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship.

How to Watch Tyler Duncan at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Date: August 11-14, 2022

August 11-14, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Course: TPC Southwind

TPC Southwind Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Duncan's Statistics

Duncan has finished below par five times and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-10 score twice in his last 10 rounds.

Duncan has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds.

In his last two trips to this course, Duncan has an average finishing position of 43rd.

Duncan has played well enough to make the cut in every one of his most recent two events at TPC Southwind.

In 2020, Duncan's last time competing at TPC Southwind, he placed 49th in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings August 4- 7 Wyndham Championship MC E $0 July 28-31 Rocket Mortgage Classic 44 -9 $26,527 July 21-24 3M Open 45 -2 $22,950 July 7-10 Barbasol Championship 13 -16 $64,354 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC +6 $0

Regional restrictions apply.