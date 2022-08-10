How to Watch Tyler Duncan at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Tyler Duncan shot E and took 49th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Southwind August 11-14 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship.
How to Watch Tyler Duncan at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- Date: August 11-14, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Course: TPC Southwind
Duncan's Statistics
- Duncan has finished below par five times and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-10 score twice in his last 10 rounds.
- Duncan has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds.
- In his last two trips to this course, Duncan has an average finishing position of 43rd.
- Duncan has played well enough to make the cut in every one of his most recent two events at TPC Southwind.
- In 2020, Duncan's last time competing at TPC Southwind, he placed 49th in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
August 4- 7
Wyndham Championship
MC
E
$0
July 28-31
Rocket Mortgage Classic
44
-9
$26,527
July 21-24
3M Open
45
-2
$22,950
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
13
-16
$64,354
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
+6
$0
How To Watch
