Jul 17, 2022; St. Andrews, SCT; Tyrrell Hatton tees off on the first hole during the final round of the 150th Open Championship golf tournament at St. Andrews Old Course. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

In his most recent competition at the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina, Tyrrell Hatton finished the weekend at -11, good for an eighth-place finish. He competes in the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship August 11-14 aiming for an improved score.

How to Watch Tyrrell Hatton at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Date: August 11-14, 2022

August 11-14, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Course: TPC Southwind

Hatton's Statistics

Hatton will try to extend his streak of made cuts to five by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.

Over his last 12 rounds, Hatton has finished below par seven times, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and nine rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the five best scores in two of his last 12 rounds.

Hatton has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

In 2021, Hatton's last time competing at TPC Southwind, he placed 17th in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings August 4- 7 Wyndham Championship 8 -11 $198,925 July 14-17 The Open Championship 11 -11 $231,000 July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open 24 E $72,254 June 16-19 U.S. Open 56 +13 $38,511 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +8 $0

