How to Watch Tyrrell Hatton at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his most recent competition at the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina, Tyrrell Hatton finished the weekend at -11, good for an eighth-place finish. He competes in the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship August 11-14 aiming for an improved score.
How to Watch Tyrrell Hatton at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- Date: August 11-14, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Course: TPC Southwind
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Hatton's Statistics
- Hatton will try to extend his streak of made cuts to five by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Hatton has finished below par seven times, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and nine rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in two of his last 12 rounds.
- Hatton has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.
- In 2021, Hatton's last time competing at TPC Southwind, he placed 17th in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
August 4- 7
Wyndham Championship
8
-11
$198,925
July 14-17
The Open Championship
11
-11
$231,000
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
24
E
$72,254
June 16-19
U.S. Open
56
+13
$38,511
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+8
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
August
10
2022
FedEx St. Jude Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)