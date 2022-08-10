Skip to main content

How to Watch Tyrrell Hatton at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 17, 2022; St. Andrews, SCT; Tyrrell Hatton tees off on the first hole during the final round of the 150th Open Championship golf tournament at St. Andrews Old Course. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

In his most recent competition at the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina, Tyrrell Hatton finished the weekend at -11, good for an eighth-place finish. He competes in the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship August 11-14 aiming for an improved score.

How to Watch Tyrrell Hatton at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Hatton's Statistics

  • Hatton will try to extend his streak of made cuts to five by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.
  • Over his last 12 rounds, Hatton has finished below par seven times, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and nine rounds with a better-than-average score.
  • He has carded one of the five best scores in two of his last 12 rounds.
  • Hatton has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.
  • In 2021, Hatton's last time competing at TPC Southwind, he placed 17th in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

August 4- 7

Wyndham Championship

8

-11

$198,925

July 14-17

The Open Championship

11

-11

$231,000

July 7-10

Genesis Scottish Open

24

E

$72,254

June 16-19

U.S. Open

56

+13

$38,511

June 9-12

RBC Canadian Open

MC

+8

$0

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

August
10
2022

FedEx St. Jude Championship, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

