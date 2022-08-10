How to Watch U.S. Women's Amateur, Round of 64 Golf

The round of 64 tees off today from Washington in the U.S. Women’s Amateur tournament today.

Defending champion Jensen Castle will look to win the 122nd playing of the U.S. Women’s Amateur in Chambers Bay, Washington, at the University of Washington. The tournament started on Monday. The top women’s amateur players in the world will be in competition attempting to win this amateur tournament and build on their already growing legacy.

How to Watch U.S. Women's Amateur, Round of 64 today:

Game Date: Aug. 10, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Castle has been on a roll winning this tournament last year, followed by winning the U.S. Women’s Open a few months ago.

Also in the field today are Castle’s Curtis Cup teammates in Amari Avery, Megha Ganne, Emilia Migliaccio, Rachel Heck, Rachel Kuehn and Latanna Stone.

The rest of the field features the best players in the world in amateur golf with Tsubasa Kajitani, Bohyun Park, Brooke Seay and many others.

Notable golfers not in the field include Rose Zhang, arguably the best amateur golfer in years, as well as Ingrid Lindblad and Anna Davis.

Some other names to watch include Blakesly Brock and Ina Kim-Schaad, two of the last U.S. Women Mid-Amateur champions, Yana Wilson and Gianna Clemente who finished first and second in the U.S. Girls’ Junior Championship last month and top-ranked Leigh Chien from the American Junior Golf Association.

