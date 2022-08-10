How to Watch Viktor Hovland at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Last time out at The Open Championship in Saint Andrews, United Kingdom, Viktor Hovland posted a fourth-place finish, and he heads into the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship trying for a better finish.
- Date: August 11-14, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Course: TPC Southwind
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
Hovland's Statistics
- Hovland has finished below par three times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in three of his last eight rounds.
- Hovland has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.
- The last time Hovland competed at this course (2021), he placed 36th.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 14-17
The Open Championship
4
-14
$654,000
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
MC
+7
$0
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+7
$0
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
51
+5
$29,760
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
21
-2
$98,700
