Last time out at The Open Championship in Saint Andrews, United Kingdom, Viktor Hovland posted a fourth-place finish, and he heads into the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship trying for a better finish.

How to Watch Viktor Hovland at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Date: August 11-14, 2022

August 11-14, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Course: TPC Southwind

Hovland's Statistics

Hovland has finished below par three times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has carded one of the five best scores in three of his last eight rounds.

Hovland has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

The last time Hovland competed at this course (2021), he placed 36th.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 14-17 The Open Championship 4 -14 $654,000 July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open MC +7 $0 June 16-19 U.S. Open MC +7 $0 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 51 +5 $29,760 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 21 -2 $98,700

