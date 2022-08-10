Vincent Whaley at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | August 11-14

How to Watch Vincent Whaley at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his last competition, Vincent Whaley missed the cut at the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina. He'll be after a better result August 11-14 in the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis, Tennessee.
How to Watch Vincent Whaley at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- Date: August 11-14, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Course: TPC Southwind
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Whaley's Statistics
- Whaley has finished below par seven times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Whaley has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
August 4- 7
Wyndham Championship
MC
+2
$0
July 28-31
Rocket Mortgage Classic
17
-14
$128,100
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
31
-5
$21,169
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
5
-20
$151,700
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
43
-8
$21,975
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
August
10
2022
FedEx St. Jude Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)