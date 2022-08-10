Vincent Whaley at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | August 11-14

How to Watch Vincent Whaley at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 3, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Vincent Whaley hits a shot from the 17th fairway during the third round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

In his last competition, Vincent Whaley missed the cut at the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina. He'll be after a better result August 11-14 in the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis, Tennessee.

How to Watch Vincent Whaley at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Date: August 11-14, 2022

August 11-14, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Course: TPC Southwind

Whaley's Statistics

Whaley has finished below par seven times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last 10 rounds, Whaley has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings August 4- 7 Wyndham Championship MC +2 $0 July 28-31 Rocket Mortgage Classic 17 -14 $128,100 July 14-17 Barracuda Championship 31 -5 $21,169 July 7-10 Barbasol Championship 5 -20 $151,700 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 43 -8 $21,975

