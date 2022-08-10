How to Watch Webb Simpson at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
When he hits the links August 11-14, Webb Simpson will aim to build upon his last performance in the FedEx St. Jude Championship. In 2021, he shot -8 and finished 15th at Sedgefield Country Club.
- Date: August 11-14, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Course: TPC Southwind
Simpson's Statistics
- Over his last seven rounds, Simpson has finished below par three times, while also carding one bogey-free round and two rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score once in his last seven rounds.
- Over his last seven rounds, Simpson has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
- Simpson last played this course in 2021, finishing 15th in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
August 4- 7
Wyndham Championship
MC
+2
$0
July 28-31
Rocket Mortgage Classic
69
-5
$17,136
July 14-17
The Open Championship
MC
+1
$0
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
-1
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
13
-10
$159,775
How To Watch
FedEx St. Jude Championship, First Round
Time
/EST
