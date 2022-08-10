How to Watch Webb Simpson at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 29, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Webb Simpson hits his tee shot on the par 3 ninth hole during the second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

When he hits the links August 11-14, Webb Simpson will aim to build upon his last performance in the FedEx St. Jude Championship. In 2021, he shot -8 and finished 15th at Sedgefield Country Club.

How to Watch Webb Simpson at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Date: August 11-14, 2022

August 11-14, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Course: TPC Southwind

Simpson's Statistics

Over his last seven rounds, Simpson has finished below par three times, while also carding one bogey-free round and two rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score once in his last seven rounds.

Over his last seven rounds, Simpson has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

Simpson last played this course in 2021, finishing 15th in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings August 4- 7 Wyndham Championship MC +2 $0 July 28-31 Rocket Mortgage Classic 69 -5 $17,136 July 14-17 The Open Championship MC +1 $0 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC -1 $0 June 23-26 Travelers Championship 13 -10 $159,775

