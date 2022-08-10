Skip to main content

How to Watch Webb Simpson at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 29, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Webb Simpson hits his tee shot on the par 3 ninth hole during the second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

When he hits the links August 11-14, Webb Simpson will aim to build upon his last performance in the FedEx St. Jude Championship. In 2021, he shot -8 and finished 15th at Sedgefield Country Club.

How to Watch Webb Simpson at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Simpson's Statistics

  • Over his last seven rounds, Simpson has finished below par three times, while also carding one bogey-free round and two rounds with a better-than-average score.
  • He has carded a top-five score once in his last seven rounds.
  • Over his last seven rounds, Simpson has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
  • Simpson last played this course in 2021, finishing 15th in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

August 4- 7

Wyndham Championship

MC

+2

$0

July 28-31

Rocket Mortgage Classic

69

-5

$17,136

July 14-17

The Open Championship

MC

+1

$0

June 30 - July 3

John Deere Classic

MC

-1

$0

June 23-26

Travelers Championship

13

-10

$159,775

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

August
10
2022

FedEx St. Jude Championship, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
