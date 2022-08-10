How to Watch Will Zalatoris at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Aug 5, 2022; Greensboro, North Carolina, USA; Will Zalatoris hits his tee shot on the 10th tee during the second round of the Wyndham Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports

Will Zalatoris hits the links in the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship August 11-14 coming off a 21st-place finish in the Wyndham Championship in his most recent competition.

How to Watch Will Zalatoris at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Date: August 11-14, 2022

August 11-14, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Course: TPC Southwind

Zalatoris' Statistics

Zalatoris will attempt to extend his streak of made cuts to four by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.

Over his last 12 rounds, Zalatoris has finished below par 10 times, while also carding 10 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score four times in his last 12 rounds.

Over his last 12 rounds, Zalatoris has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day six times.

The last time Zalatoris competed at this course (2021), he placed eighth.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings August 4- 7 Wyndham Championship 21 -9 $73,608 July 28-31 Rocket Mortgage Classic 20 -13 $99,120 July 14-17 The Open Championship 28 -8 $90,917 July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open MC +5 $0 June 16-19 U.S. Open 2 -5 $1,557,687

