How to Watch Will Zalatoris at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Will Zalatoris hits the links in the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship August 11-14 coming off a 21st-place finish in the Wyndham Championship in his most recent competition.
- Date: August 11-14, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Course: TPC Southwind
Zalatoris' Statistics
- Zalatoris will attempt to extend his streak of made cuts to four by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Zalatoris has finished below par 10 times, while also carding 10 rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score four times in his last 12 rounds.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Zalatoris has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day six times.
- The last time Zalatoris competed at this course (2021), he placed eighth.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
August 4- 7
Wyndham Championship
21
-9
$73,608
July 28-31
Rocket Mortgage Classic
20
-13
$99,120
July 14-17
The Open Championship
28
-8
$90,917
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
MC
+5
$0
June 16-19
U.S. Open
2
-5
$1,557,687
How To Watch
August
10
2022
FedEx St. Jude Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
