How to Watch Wyndham Clark at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Wyndham Clark will compete August 11-14 in the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis, Tennessee. In his most recent tournament he took eighth in the Rocket Mortgage Classic, shooting -17 at Detroit Golf Club.
- Date: August 11-14, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Course: TPC Southwind
Clark's Statistics
- Clark has made the cut five times in a row and will look to continue his streak this week.
- Clark has finished four rounds within five strokes of the top score carded that round.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Clark has finished below par eight times, while also carding nine rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score once in his last 12 rounds.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Clark has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day seven times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 28-31
Rocket Mortgage Classic
8
-17
$254,100
July 21-24
3M Open
38
-3
$31,125
July 14-17
The Open Championship
76
+1
$31,513
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
16
-1
$103,262
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
35
-7
$43,243
