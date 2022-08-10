Skip to main content

How to Watch Wyndham Clark at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 12, 2022; Etobicoke, Ontario, CAN; Wyndham Clark plays his tee shot at the second hole during the final round of the RBC Canadian Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Jun 12, 2022; Etobicoke, Ontario, CAN; Wyndham Clark plays his tee shot at the second hole during the final round of the RBC Canadian Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Wyndham Clark will compete August 11-14 in the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis, Tennessee. In his most recent tournament he took eighth in the Rocket Mortgage Classic, shooting -17 at Detroit Golf Club.

How to Watch Wyndham Clark at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Clark's Statistics

  • Clark has made the cut five times in a row and will look to continue his streak this week.
  • Clark has finished four rounds within five strokes of the top score carded that round.
  • Over his last 12 rounds, Clark has finished below par eight times, while also carding nine rounds with a better-than-average score.
  • He has carded a top-five score once in his last 12 rounds.
  • Over his last 12 rounds, Clark has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day seven times.

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

July 28-31

Rocket Mortgage Classic

8

-17

$254,100

July 21-24

3M Open

38

-3

$31,125

July 14-17

The Open Championship

76

+1

$31,513

July 7-10

Genesis Scottish Open

16

-1

$103,262

June 23-26

Travelers Championship

35

-7

$43,243

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

August
10
2022

FedEx St. Jude Championship, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Aug 6, 2022; Greensboro, North Carolina, USA; Chesson Hadley hits his tee shot on the second tee during the third round of the Wyndham Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Chesson Hadley at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | August 11-14

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Jul 17, 2022; St. Andrews, SCT; Kevin Kisner tees off on the first hole during the final round of the 150th Open Championship golf tournament at St. Andrews Old Course. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Kevin Kisner at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | August 11-14

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Jul 3, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Vincent Whaley hits a shot from the 17th fairway during the third round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Vincent Whaley at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | August 11-14

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Jul 17, 2022; St. Andrews, SCT; Rory McIlroy (left) hugs Viktor Hovland after their round during the final round of the 150th Open Championship golf tournament at St. Andrews Old Course. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Rory McIlroy at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | August 11-14

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Jul 21, 2022; Blaine, Minnesota, USA; Maverick McNealy hits from the rough on the 18th hole during the first round of the 3M Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Maverick McNealy at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | August 11-14

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Jul 2, 2022; Silvis, Illinois, USA; Denny McCarthy hits a putt on the 9th hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Denny McCarthy at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | August 11-14

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Jun 25, 2022; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Aaron Rai plays a shot from the second tee during the third round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Aaron Rai at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | August 11-14

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Jul 30, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Stewart Cink reads his putt on the par 4 second hole during the third round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Stewart Cink at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | August 11-14

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Aug 6, 2022; Greensboro, North Carolina, USA; Billy Horschel tees off on the third tee during the third round of the Wyndham Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Billy Horschel at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | August 11-14

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago