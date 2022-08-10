How to Watch Wyndham Clark at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 12, 2022; Etobicoke, Ontario, CAN; Wyndham Clark plays his tee shot at the second hole during the final round of the RBC Canadian Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Wyndham Clark will compete August 11-14 in the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis, Tennessee. In his most recent tournament he took eighth in the Rocket Mortgage Classic, shooting -17 at Detroit Golf Club.

How to Watch Wyndham Clark at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Date: August 11-14, 2022

August 11-14, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Course: TPC Southwind

TPC Southwind Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Clark's Statistics

Clark has made the cut five times in a row and will look to continue his streak this week.

Clark has finished four rounds within five strokes of the top score carded that round.

Over his last 12 rounds, Clark has finished below par eight times, while also carding nine rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score once in his last 12 rounds.

Over his last 12 rounds, Clark has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day seven times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 28-31 Rocket Mortgage Classic 8 -17 $254,100 July 21-24 3M Open 38 -3 $31,125 July 14-17 The Open Championship 76 +1 $31,513 July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open 16 -1 $103,262 June 23-26 Travelers Championship 35 -7 $43,243

Regional restrictions apply.