How to Watch Xander Schauffele at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 16, 2022; St. Andrews, SCT; Xander Schauffele hits out of a bunker on the 13th hole during the third round of the 150th Open Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

Xander Schauffele hits the links August 11-14 in the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship at St Andrews Links (Old Course) after a 15th-place finish in The Open Championship in the most recent competition he appeared in.

How to Watch Xander Schauffele at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Schauffele's Statistics

  • Schauffele will take aim at his eighth straight finish in the top 20 this week.
  • Schauffele has qualified for the weekend seven times in a row and will look to continue his streak this week.
  • Over his last 12 rounds, Schauffele has finished below par nine times, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and 10 rounds with a better-than-average score.
  • He has carded the best score of the day in three of his last 12 rounds, while scoring among the top five in four rounds.
  • Over his last 12 rounds, Schauffele has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round five times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day nine times.
  • The last time Schauffele played this course (2021), he finished 46th.

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

July 14-17

The Open Championship

15

-10

$165,583

July 7-10

Genesis Scottish Open

1

-7

$1,378,143

June 23-26

Travelers Championship

1

-19

$1,494,000

June 16-19

U.S. Open

14

+2

$241,302

June 2- 5

the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

18

-2

$142,800

How To Watch

August
10
2022

FedEx St. Jude Championship, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
