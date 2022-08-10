How to Watch Xander Schauffele at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Xander Schauffele hits the links August 11-14 in the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship at St Andrews Links (Old Course) after a 15th-place finish in The Open Championship in the most recent competition he appeared in.
How to Watch Xander Schauffele at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- Date: August 11-14, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Course: TPC Southwind
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Schauffele's Statistics
- Schauffele will take aim at his eighth straight finish in the top 20 this week.
- Schauffele has qualified for the weekend seven times in a row and will look to continue his streak this week.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Schauffele has finished below par nine times, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and 10 rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded the best score of the day in three of his last 12 rounds, while scoring among the top five in four rounds.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Schauffele has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round five times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day nine times.
- The last time Schauffele played this course (2021), he finished 46th.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 14-17
The Open Championship
15
-10
$165,583
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
1
-7
$1,378,143
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
1
-19
$1,494,000
June 16-19
U.S. Open
14
+2
$241,302
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
18
-2
$142,800
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
August
10
2022
FedEx St. Jude Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)