How to Watch ISPS HANDA World Invitational: Stream Golf Live, TV Channel

How to Watch ISPS HANDA World Invitational, Second Round: Stream Golf Live, TV Channel

The second round of the ISPS HANDA Invitational tees off from Northern Ireland with Ewen Ferguson in the lead on Friday.

After one round, Ewen Ferguson took a four-stroke lead over the field after a nine-under-par with three golfers at five-under-par at the ISPS HANDA Invitational. The tournament is taking place on the Galgorm Castle golf course in Co Antrim, Northern Ireland. Richard Bland is right there in the mix, tied for second place as the second round tees off today to set the cut line and head into the weekend.

How to Watch ISPS HANDA World Invitational, Second Round Today:

Date: Aug. 12, 2022

Time: 8:00 a.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Live stream ISPS HANDA World Invitational, Second Round on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Daniel Gavins won this event last year after a subpar start with a 71 in the first round, then stormed back for the win.

Ferguson built out his first round lead with five birdies and two eagles, with no bogeys for a clean scorecard. He was on fire all day, but especially on the back nine with an eagle to start and end those nine holes and two birdies in the middle.

If he maintains that pace, this is going to be a slam dunk win for Ferguson, as he had full control of the course and his clubs yesterday.

Bland is in a three way tie with Borja Virto and Felox Palson at five-under-par entering the second round.

There is also a larger group of 11 tied at four-under-par led by Wilco Nienaber and Adrien Saddier.

August

12
12
2022

ISPS HANDA World Invitational, Second Round

TV CHANNEL: The Golf Channel
Time
8:00
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
