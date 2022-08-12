How to Watch U.S. Women's Amateur, Quarterfinals: Stream Golf Live, TV Channel

The playoffs of the 2022 U.S. Women’s Amateur championship feature only one top 10 player.

The 2022 U.S. Women’s Amateur championships started off with 128 golfers looking to qualify 64 to start the official bracket. It is now down to the final eight golfers in the quarterfinals today. Only one golfer ranked in the top 10 entering the tournament, Catherine Rao, eighth-ranked from California, is left in the field as she looks to win the first tournament of her amateur career.

How to Watch U.S. Women's Amateur, Quarterfinals today:

Game Date: Aug. 12, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Watch U.S. Women's Amateur, Quarterfinals online with fuboTV:

On Thursday, the rounds of 64 and 32 paired down the tournament to the quarterfinals and final remaining 16 golfers in the U.S. Women’s Amateur championship:

Today starts off with the first match between Rao and Annabel Wilson (Ireland) in what could be one of the more competitive matches of the day. Rao is the highest ranked individual golfer remaining and Wilson is a member of both the European Ladies Team and the Great Britain and Ireland team for the Curtis Cup.

In the second match of the day, 45th ranked Brianna Navarrosa (California) takes on 53rd ranked Monet Chun (Canada) with the winner facing Rao or Wilson in the semifinals.

The final two matches are in the bottom half of the bracket with Saki Baba (Japan) taking on Lauren Lehigh (Colorado) and Leigh Chien (California) challenged by Bailey Shoemaker (Florida).

All eight of the final golfers in the U.S. Women’s Amateur championship have the ability to win it all after already qualifying and winning three stroke play matches to get to this point in the quarterfinals today from Chambers Bay, Washington.

