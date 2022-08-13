How to Watch Boeing Classic, Second Round: Stream Golf Live, TV Channel

The PGA Champions Tour tees off the second round of the Boeing Classic with Tim Petrovic tied for the lead today.

The second round of the PGA Champions Tour Boeing Classic tees off from Snoqualmie, Washington with a five-way tie at the top of the leaderboard. Tim Petrovic shot a 67 and is five under par along with Scott Dunlap, Billy Mayfair, Scott McCarron and K.J. Choi as they look to maintain their spot at the top and separate from the rest of the leaders here in the second round today.

How to Watch Boeing Classic, Second Round today:

Game Date: Aug. 13, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Choi is in a position to win his second PGA Champions Tour victory after eight wins on the PGA Tour ahead of the transition to the senior tour:

Petrovic finished the first round with six birdies, an eagle and three bogeys on the day to leave with a share of the lead. Dunlap wrapped up the first round with eight birdies and three bogeys, leading the way with birdies overall.

Mayfair had a great day himself with three birdies, two eagles and two bogeys with McCarron finishing with a clean scorecard, five birdies and zero bogeys.

The last golfer tied at five under par is Choi who ended his first round with six birdies, an eagle and three bogeys.

There are four more golfers just one stroke behind the leaders at four under par. Stephen Ames, Billy Andrade, Steve Stricker and Brandt Joe are all right there in contention just a stroke back of the leaders.

Fred Couples and Steve Alker are both at three under par with Jerry Kelly, Padraig Harrington and Miguel Angel Jimenez all at two under par right there in the hunt.

