The final round of the DP World Tour’s ISPS HANDA World Invitational with Ewen Ferguson in the lead today.

After a course-record 61 in the first round, Ewen Ferguson has been working to hold off the field at the ISPS HANDA World Invitational as it moves into the final round from Co Antrim, Northern Ireland today. He still holds a three-stroke lead over the field, primarily John Catlin who is in sole possession of second place with four tied at seven under par, four strokes off the lead.

How to Watch ISPS HANDA World Invitational, Final Round today:

Game Date: Aug. 14, 2022

Game Time: 6:30 a.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Watch ISPS HANDA World Invitational, Final Round online with fuboTV: Start with a free trial today!

Ferguson has been working to hold onto his massive lead from the first round after shooting a course-record 61 and taking a four-stroke lead on Thursday.

Through three rounds, Ferguson has peppered in 12 birdies, two eagles and five bogeys to set up his current lead.

In the first round, he had a clean scorecard with five birdies and two eagles then followed up with a single birdie in the first nine holes of the second round on his way to an even-par round. Then in the third round, he was able to add two more strokes to his score with a two under par.

Catlin has been steady every round with 17 birdies but balanced that out with nine bogeys to finish the third round with an eight-under-par score.

Jack Senior, Marcus Helligkilde, Borja Virto and Connor Syme are all tied at seven under par and still in the mix on championship Sunday.

If Ferguson can hold on it will be his second win on the DP World Tour this season and overall in his career on the tour after winning the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters.

Regional restrictions may apply.