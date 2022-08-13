Skip to main content

How to Watch U.S. Women's Amateur, Semifinals: Stream Golf Live, TV Channel

The semifinals tee off with four of the best young golfers in the world at the U.S. Women’s Amateur on Saturday.

Through a long week of stroke play golf featuring the best amateur women’s golfers in the world, the semifinals tee off today at the U.S. Women’s Amateur championship from Chambers Bay, Washington. Both matches start off one after the other with Annabel Wilson (Ireland) and Monet Chun (Canada) starting things off, followed by Saki Baba (Japan) and Bailey Shoemaker (Florida) with four different countries represented.

How to Watch U.S. Women's Amateur, Semifinals today:

Game Date: Aug. 13, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Watch U.S. Women's Amateur, Semifinals online with fuboTV: Start with your free trial today!

The quarterfinals saw the final top-10 ranked player fall and the four semifinalists advance on to the U.S. Women’s Amateur championship today.

Arguably the most well-known amateur left in the tournament is Wilson, who was a part of the Curtis Cup for Team Great Britain and Ireland last year. She has been on the big stage in several tournaments as a part of Team Europe as well.

Wilson will not be shaken by the stage or spotlight, as everyone will be watching her as the favorite to win this tournament now after she took out Catherine Rao (eighth ranked) in the quarterfinals.

Her opponent, Chun, went to extra holes in her quarterfinal match to defeat Brianna Navarrosa and will be very competitive today.

Both Baba and Shoemaker wrapped up their quarterfinal matches at the 15th hole and played terrific overall golf. Baba built a four-stroke lead on the front nine before closing out her match while Shoemaker never lost a hole and dominated from start to finish.

Regional restrictions may apply.

