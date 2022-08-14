How to Watch Women's Amateur Championship: Stream Golf Live, TV Channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch U.S. Women's Amateur Championship: Stream Golf Live, TV Channel

The finals of the U.S. Women’s Amateur championship is between Monet Chun and Saki Baba on Sunday.

It has been a long journey for the amateur golfers at the U.S. Women’s Amateur championships at Chambers Bay, Washington on the University of Washington campus. The finals comes down to Canadian Monet Chun and Saki Baba from Japan. The two have been impressive all week and pushed their way to the finals despite being ranked 53rd and 43th overall, respectively.

How to Watch U.S. Women's Amateur Championship Today:

Game Date: Aug. 14, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Live stream U.S. Women's Amateur Championship on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Baba was able to close out her match in just 12 holes after an overwhelming round of golf to advance to the finals against Chun:

During the semifinals, Baba won three of the first holes and five of the first seven to build a five stroke lead. The other two holes were tied leading up to her opponent Bailey Shoemaker, who won her first and only hole on the eighth.

After Baba dropped that hole, she won three of the next four holes to close out the semifinal win.

Chun had a more competitive match in the semifinals against the more decorated Annabel Wilson, who has participated in the Curtis Cup and played for Team Europe in other events in recent years.

The two were tied through 10 holes with each taking two holes and tying the other eight. The deciding score came on the 13th hole where Wilson bogeyed the par five and Chun held for par to take a one-stroke-lead.

From there, they played even and Chun advanced to the finals to take on Baba.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

August
14
2022

U.S. Women's Amateur Championship

TV CHANNEL: The Golf Channel
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Golf Course
Golf

How to Watch Women's Amateur Championship: Stream Golf Live, TV Channel

By Kristofer Habbasjust now
imago1012844182h
Hockey

How to Watch United States vs Sweden in IIHF World Juniors Live

By Adam Childs15 minutes ago
imago1012844182h
Soccer

How to Watch France vs. Canada in U-20 Women's World Cup

By Rafael Urbina21 minutes ago
imago1013784089h
Hockey

How to Watch Czechia vs Latvia in IIHF World Juniors

By Adam Childs25 minutes ago
Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Roberto Bautista Agut vs. Francisco Cerundolo at the Western & Southern Open

By What's On TV Staff25 minutes ago
Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Grigor Dimitrov vs. Denis Shapovalov at the Western & Southern Open

By What's On TV Staff25 minutes ago
Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Filip Krajinovic vs. Daniel Evans at the Western & Southern Open

By What's On TV Staff25 minutes ago
Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Taylor Fritz vs. Sebastian Baez at the Western & Southern Open

By What's On TV Staff25 minutes ago
Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Diego Schwartzman vs. Alex Molcan at the Western & Southern Open

By What's On TV Staff25 minutes ago