How to Watch Women's Amateur Championship: Stream Golf Live, TV Channel

The finals of the U.S. Women’s Amateur championship is between Monet Chun and Saki Baba on Sunday.

It has been a long journey for the amateur golfers at the U.S. Women’s Amateur championships at Chambers Bay, Washington on the University of Washington campus. The finals comes down to Canadian Monet Chun and Saki Baba from Japan. The two have been impressive all week and pushed their way to the finals despite being ranked 53rd and 43th overall, respectively.

How to Watch U.S. Women's Amateur Championship Today:

Game Date: Aug. 14, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Live stream U.S. Women's Amateur Championship on fuboTV

Baba was able to close out her match in just 12 holes after an overwhelming round of golf to advance to the finals against Chun:

During the semifinals, Baba won three of the first holes and five of the first seven to build a five stroke lead. The other two holes were tied leading up to her opponent Bailey Shoemaker, who won her first and only hole on the eighth.

After Baba dropped that hole, she won three of the next four holes to close out the semifinal win.

Chun had a more competitive match in the semifinals against the more decorated Annabel Wilson, who has participated in the Curtis Cup and played for Team Europe in other events in recent years.

The two were tied through 10 holes with each taking two holes and tying the other eight. The deciding score came on the 13th hole where Wilson bogeyed the par five and Chun held for par to take a one-stroke-lead.

From there, they played even and Chun advanced to the finals to take on Baba.

