Aaron Wise at the BMW Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | August 18-21

How to Watch Aaron Wise at the BMW Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Aaron Wise will appear in the 2022 BMW Championship August 18-21 after a 31st-place finish in Memphis, Tennessee at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
- Date: August 18-21, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Wilmington, Delaware
- Course: Wilmington Country Club
Wise's Statistics
- Wise will seek to qualify for the weekend for the fourth straight event.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Wise has finished below par eight times, while also carding eight rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last 12 rounds.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Wise has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
August 11-14
FedEx St. Jude Championship
31
-6
$78,886
August 4- 7
Wyndham Championship
13
-10
$123,188
July 14-17
The Open Championship
34
-7
$68,906
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+1
$0
June 16-19
U.S. Open
27
+5
$127,002
