How to Watch Adam Hadwin at the BMW Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 19, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Adam Hadwin plays his shot from the sixth tee during the final round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Adam Hadwin enters play August 18-21 in the 2022 BMW Championship at TPC Southwind following a 69th-place finish in the FedEx St. Jude Championship in the last tournament he appeared in.

How to Watch Adam Hadwin at the BMW Championship

Date: August 18-21, 2022

August 18-21, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Wilmington, Delaware

Wilmington, Delaware Course: Wilmington Country Club

Wilmington Country Club

Hadwin's Statistics

Hadwin will try to extend his streak of made cuts to four by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.

Over his last 12 rounds, Hadwin has finished below par seven times, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last 12 rounds.

Hadwin has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings August 11-14 FedEx St. Jude Championship 69 +9 $31,050 July 28-31 Rocket Mortgage Classic 37 -10 $36,540 July 21-24 3M Open 38 -3 $31,125 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC E $0 June 16-19 U.S. Open 7 -1 $515,934

