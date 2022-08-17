How to Watch Adam Hadwin at the BMW Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Adam Hadwin enters play August 18-21 in the 2022 BMW Championship at TPC Southwind following a 69th-place finish in the FedEx St. Jude Championship in the last tournament he appeared in.
How to Watch Adam Hadwin at the BMW Championship
- Date: August 18-21, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Wilmington, Delaware
- Course: Wilmington Country Club
Hadwin's Statistics
- Hadwin will try to extend his streak of made cuts to four by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Hadwin has finished below par seven times, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and six rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last 12 rounds.
- Hadwin has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
August 11-14
FedEx St. Jude Championship
69
+9
$31,050
July 28-31
Rocket Mortgage Classic
37
-10
$36,540
July 21-24
3M Open
38
-3
$31,125
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
E
$0
June 16-19
U.S. Open
7
-1
$515,934
