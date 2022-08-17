How to Watch Adam Scott at the BMW Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Last time out at the FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis, Tennessee, Adam Scott carded a fifth-place finish, and he heads into the 2022 BMW Championship looking for a better finish.
How to Watch Adam Scott at the BMW Championship
- Date: August 18-21, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Wilmington, Delaware
- Course: Wilmington Country Club
Scott's Statistics
- Scott has made the cut six times in a row and will look to continue his streak this week.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Scott has finished below par eight times, while also carding one bogey-free round and eight rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score in two of his last 12 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.
- Scott has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
August 11-14
FedEx St. Jude Championship
5
-11
$480,000
August 4- 7
Wyndham Championship
76
E
$14,016
July 28-31
Rocket Mortgage Classic
37
-10
$36,540
July 14-17
The Open Championship
15
-10
$165,583
June 16-19
U.S. Open
14
+2
$241,302
