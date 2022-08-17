How to Watch Adam Scott at the BMW Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Aug 14, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Adam Scott plays from the first tee during the final round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship golf tournament at TPC Southwind. Mandatory Credit: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

Last time out at the FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis, Tennessee, Adam Scott carded a fifth-place finish, and he heads into the 2022 BMW Championship looking for a better finish.

How to Watch Adam Scott at the BMW Championship

Date: August 18-21, 2022

August 18-21, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Wilmington, Delaware

Wilmington, Delaware Course: Wilmington Country Club

Scott's Statistics

Scott has made the cut six times in a row and will look to continue his streak this week.

Over his last 12 rounds, Scott has finished below par eight times, while also carding one bogey-free round and eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score in two of his last 12 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.

Scott has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings August 11-14 FedEx St. Jude Championship 5 -11 $480,000 August 4- 7 Wyndham Championship 76 E $14,016 July 28-31 Rocket Mortgage Classic 37 -10 $36,540 July 14-17 The Open Championship 15 -10 $165,583 June 16-19 U.S. Open 14 +2 $241,302

