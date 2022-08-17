How to Watch Alex Smalley at the BMW Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 3, 2022; Dublin, Ohio, USA; Alex Smalley plays his shot from the ninth fairway during the second round of the Memorial Tournament. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Alex Smalley looks to alter his fortunes after he didn't make the cut in the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind when he tees off in the 2022 BMW Championship in Wilmington, Delaware ranked No. 137 in the world.

How to Watch Alex Smalley at the BMW Championship

Date: August 18-21, 2022

August 18-21, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Wilmington, Delaware

Wilmington, Delaware Course: Wilmington Country Club

Smalley's Statistics

Smalley has finished below par four times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has carded one of the five best scores in two of his last eight rounds.

Over his last eight rounds, Smalley has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings August 11-14 FedEx St. Jude Championship MC E $0 August 4- 7 Wyndham Championship 13 -10 $123,188 July 28-31 Rocket Mortgage Classic MC -1 $0 July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open 10 -2 $155,336 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 16 -12 $97,803

