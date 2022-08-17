How to Watch Alex Smalley at the BMW Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Alex Smalley looks to alter his fortunes after he didn't make the cut in the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind when he tees off in the 2022 BMW Championship in Wilmington, Delaware ranked No. 137 in the world.
How to Watch Alex Smalley at the BMW Championship
- Date: August 18-21, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Wilmington, Delaware
- Course: Wilmington Country Club
Smalley's Statistics
- Smalley has finished below par four times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in two of his last eight rounds.
- Over his last eight rounds, Smalley has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
August 11-14
FedEx St. Jude Championship
MC
E
$0
August 4- 7
Wyndham Championship
13
-10
$123,188
July 28-31
Rocket Mortgage Classic
MC
-1
$0
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
10
-2
$155,336
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
16
-12
$97,803
How To Watch
August
17
2022
BMW Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
