Alexander Noren at the BMW Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | August 18-21

How to Watch Alexander Noren at the BMW Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Alexander Noren seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2022 BMW Championship. He placed ninth at the par-72 Wilmington Country Club in 2021.
How to Watch Alexander Noren at the BMW Championship
- Date: August 18-21, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Wilmington, Delaware
- Course: Wilmington Country Club
Noren's Statistics
- Over his last nine rounds, Noren has finished below par five times, while also carding one bogey-free round and six rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-five score four times in his last nine rounds.
- Noren has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last nine rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
August 11-14
FedEx St. Jude Championship
MC
+8
$0
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
2
-17
$403,300
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
30
+1
$57,193
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+6
$0
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+4
$0
August 17 2022
August
17
2022
BMW Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)