Alexander Noren at the BMW Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | August 18-21

How to Watch Alexander Noren at the BMW Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 3, 2017; Mexico City, MEX; Alexander Noren plays his shot from the sixth tee during the second round of the WGC - Mexico Championship golf tournament at Club de Golf Chapultepec. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Alexander Noren seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2022 BMW Championship. He placed ninth at the par-72 Wilmington Country Club in 2021.

How to Watch Alexander Noren at the BMW Championship

Date: August 18-21, 2022

August 18-21, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Wilmington, Delaware

Wilmington, Delaware Course: Wilmington Country Club

Wilmington Country Club Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Noren's Statistics

Over his last nine rounds, Noren has finished below par five times, while also carding one bogey-free round and six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-five score four times in his last nine rounds.

Noren has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last nine rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings August 11-14 FedEx St. Jude Championship MC +8 $0 July 14-17 Barracuda Championship 2 -17 $403,300 July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open 30 +1 $57,193 June 16-19 U.S. Open MC +6 $0 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday MC +4 $0

Regional restrictions apply.