How to Watch Andrew Putnam at the BMW Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 17, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Andrew Putnam reacts after playing his shot from the eighth tee during the second round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Andrew Putnam enters play August 18-21 in the 2022 BMW Championship at TPC Southwind following a fifth-place finish in the FedEx St. Jude Championship in the most recent competition he appeared in.

Date: August 18-21, 2022

August 18-21, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Wilmington, Delaware

Wilmington, Delaware Course: Wilmington Country Club

Putnam's Statistics

Putnam will look to extend his streak of made cuts to four by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.

Putnam has finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in four straight rounds.

Putnam has finished below par nine times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day twice while finishing with a top-10 score three times in his last 12 rounds.

Over his last 12 rounds, Putnam has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day seven times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings August 11-14 FedEx St. Jude Championship 5 -11 $480,000 August 4- 7 Wyndham Championship 27 -8 $47,937 July 21-24 3M Open 11 -8 $160,875 July 14-17 Barracuda Championship MC +4 $0 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 41 -9 $28,755

