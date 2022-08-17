How to Watch Andrew Putnam at the BMW Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Andrew Putnam enters play August 18-21 in the 2022 BMW Championship at TPC Southwind following a fifth-place finish in the FedEx St. Jude Championship in the most recent competition he appeared in.
How to Watch Andrew Putnam at the BMW Championship
- Date: August 18-21, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Wilmington, Delaware
- Course: Wilmington Country Club
Putnam's Statistics
- Putnam will look to extend his streak of made cuts to four by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.
- Putnam has finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in four straight rounds.
- Putnam has finished below par nine times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has carded the best score of the day twice while finishing with a top-10 score three times in his last 12 rounds.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Putnam has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day seven times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
August 11-14
FedEx St. Jude Championship
5
-11
$480,000
August 4- 7
Wyndham Championship
27
-8
$47,937
July 21-24
3M Open
11
-8
$160,875
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
MC
+4
$0
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
41
-9
$28,755
How To Watch
August
17
2022
BMW Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
